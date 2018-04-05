Dave McKeon reveals shoulder dramas

Family ties are strong for dual Olympian David McKeon at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Which is just as well.

He may need all the help he can get after revealing a six-month chronic shoulder problem that may require post-Games surgery.

His sister Emma is Australian swimming's golden girl and vying for six gold on the Gold Coast.

His parents, Ron and Susie, swam for Australia at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games.

And his uncle, Olympic bronze medallist Rob Woodhouse, swam at three Games.

No wonder a huge family contingent were in the Gold Coast stands helping McKeon qualify fourth fastest for Thursday night's 400m freestyle final.

He is tipped to push Olympic 400m champion and compatriot Mack Horton as they vie for Australia's first medal in the Games pool.

But McKeon, 25, admitted he was lucky to be here after being told he had the shoulders of a 50-year-old bricklayer.

"I have had a pretty bad shoulder for the last six months so I am just happy to be here," said McKeon, a 2014 Glasgow Games 4x200m relay gold medallist.

"I don't like making excuses for myself so I haven't said anything about it.

"I just went into (last month's) trials to see what happens, took a gamble and it paid off."

McKeon - a 400m silver medallist at 2014 Glasgow - said he would require cortisone injections to get through the Games.

He admitted surgery was a post-Games possibility and hoped it would not force him out of the sport after six years on the national team.

"I still believe I still have so much to give," Rio 400m finalist McKeon said.

"But a physio was saying by the time swimmers are 25 they have shoulders like a bricklayer who has been laying bricks for 50 years."