Royal motorcade officer to make recovery

Two police officers involved in a royal motorcade collision prior to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony are expected to make full recoveries.

Queensland Deputy police commissioner Steve Gollchewski on Thursday confirmed one officer remained in hospital following the collision, which happened as Prince Charles was being escorted to Carrara Stadium.

The 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

"They both are okay. One remains in hospital - he does have fractures and some serious injuries but he will be fine," Gollchewski said on Thursday.

The royal motorcade was unaffected by the incident, which occurred half an hour before the ceremony with both the prince and wife Camilla arriving on time.