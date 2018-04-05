Gold found in the Bermuda Triathlete

Best known for its triangle rather than its triathlon, for a glorious few hours tiny Bermuda sat on top of the Commonwealth Games medal table.

"It's pretty cool, I'll have to send that out on my social media with the top 'I never thought I'd see that'," says the woman responsible, Bermuda's second ever Commonwealth gold medallist, Flora Duffy.

And when the world's best female triathlete gets home, there's no escaping the glory.

A 50-foot poster of the island nation's favourite daughter now towers over the main street of the capital, Hamilton.

"Flora's a total rock star in Bermuda," her father Charlie said in the stands at the Southport Broadwater Parklands, quietly panicking 15 minutes before the race while Flora was nowhere to be seen and her bike rack was the only one which remained empty.

Casually, she emerged and then got the Gold Coast Games off to the sort of start they wanted on Thursday - the world No.1 clearing away in the run leg to win the first gold medal on day one.

It was only going to last a few hours but Bermuda's chef de mission Katura Horton-Perinchief was revelling in the glory of sitting on top of the Commonwealth.

"What an incredible honour, we're a nation of 64,000. To have somebody of this calibre come from our race, we're just so happy," said Horton-Perinchief, who leads a team of eight athletes.

A little bigger than Melton in Victoria, cricket and soccer are Bermuda's major sports, sailing for the elite, and a spot of tax minimisation for some very rich expats.

But after winning the past two world titles and now a Commonwealth gold medal, Duffy is its biggest star.

"Aah, yes," the 30-year-old laughed when asked whether she bears the weight of a whole country's expectations.

Even her father says everyone at home expects her to win and they were watching in pubs across the island on Wednesday evening prime time TV.

"They don't have many medallists, it's not like they churn out a medal hope every four years so I knew I was the hope," Flora said.

"I wasn't just expected to win a silver or bronze, I knew gold was what I wanted.

"It's a privilege, it's very cool but I'm a bit more of an introvert so when I get home and everyone knows who I am, it can get a little much for me. I'm very flattered and I hope I'm inspiring young Bermudians."

She joins 1990 high jump champion Clarence Saunders as Bermuda's only Commonwealth gold medallists in the 88 years it's been competing in the Games.

And she's not finished yet. Duffy will spearhead Bermuda's mixed triathlon relay team on Saturday and then competes in the mountain bike next week.