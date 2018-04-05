Murphy cruises to Comm Games bowls win

Australian lawn bowler Karen Murphy says she has "plenty left in the tank" after an easy first win at the Commonwealth Games.

Australian lawn bowler Karen Murphy has grabbed a first-up Games win.

The 43-year-old began a record fifth Games by scoring a 21-4 win over Malia Kioa from Tonga at the Broadbeach Bowls Club.

Fresh off reading the athletes' oath at Wednesday night's opening ceremony, Murphy led from the beginning of the match and was never headed.

She says she was pleased with her first outing, especially after only getting four hours' sleep.

"It was a very solid performance. I'm happy with the scoreline and I've got plenty left in the tank and can improve on that game," she said.

"I noted tactically that she wasn't reaching on the longer ends so that's how I got my lead and that's a good tactic going into other games."

Murphy, who is affectionately called "Nanna" by teammates, now takes on Zambia's Gertrude Siame on Friday.

But Kioa quickly rebounded from the loss when she beat Siame 21-10 in her second match later on Thursday afternoon.

It wasn't all good news for Australia, with the men's triples team of Barrie Lester, Nathan Rice and Aron Sherriff going down to Jersey in their first round match.

The home side lost 21-18 in a see-sawing affair but they will be ruing their poor start after they let Jersey get away to an 8-0 lead before they even got on the board.

"We felt that we played pretty well. It was a really high class game, they played pretty well," Rice said.

"We were happy with the way we played, just a couple of things didn't go our way. We've just got to forget about that and move on."

In the day's afternoon session, Australia's men's pairs team beat Malta 22-11, while the women's fours team obliterated Papua New Guinea 41-1.