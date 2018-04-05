Cambage the key to Opals success

When it comes to foundation pieces, they don't get much better - or bigger - than Liz Cambage.

The Opals centre will be the rock around which new Australian women's team coach Sandy Brondello builds for future success - starting with Commonwealth Games gold on the Gold Coast.

Brondello is no stranger to getting the best out of a big body, having helped nurture American Brittney Griner into the most dominant centre in the WNBA as coach of the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner's mantle could be tested when Cambage ends her four-year absence from the WNBA following the Games, but for now her focus is on green and gold.

And Brondello has vowed to make sure the Opals make the most of Cambage's talents - both on the Gold Coast and into the future.

"We (coaches) all have our distinct styles, my system is more about personnel," Brondello told AAP.

"If you have only one way it doesn't work if you don't have the personnel.

"We (Phoenix) do a lot of playing from the post, the playmaker can also be a post player.

"I'm generally pretty heavy on on pick and roll action, keeping the ball moving.

"It's more about getting players in the right spots."

But Brondello knows it's not all about Cambage.

The 26-year-old was arguably the most dominant player at the Rio Olympics, leading the Opals in scoring and rebounding in all but one game.

Her 23.5 points per game were the best of any player in Rio - yet the Opals suffered their earliest exit since first qualifying for an Olympics in 1984.

Cambage is one of just five members of that Rio Olympics team in the squad for the Commonwealth Games - the Opals undergoing a renovation in the wake of the retirement of Penny Taylor and Erin Phillips.

With the Opals expected to steamroll their Commonwealth opposition - starting with Friday night's opening game against Mozambique in Townsville - the Gold Coast Games are about much more than just striving for gold.

The tournament is valuable, and rare, time that Brondello will get to spend with the group head of September's Women's Basketball World Cup in Spain.

Brondello will head back to the US straight after the Commonwealth Games ahead of the upcoming WNBA season, and will leave the Opals in the hands of her assistant staff.

"The opportunity I'm getting to coach the team right now, it helps every bit of time we get to spend together, it's preparation well spent," Brondello said.

"The more games we play, the better we get.

"While we're here to win gold at the Commonwealth Games, it also aids us in our preparation in our planning for the world cup."