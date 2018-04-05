Apology to fans for Games transport woes

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey has apologised to the hundreds of frustrated ticket-holders left waiting for hours prior to get to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Games officials scrambled to deploy 23 extra shuttles at Broadbeach South on Thursday evening as spectators were forced to wait up to two hours at the key interchange.

The ticket-holders grew increasingly angry and vented their displeasure at Games organisers as the crowd built to more than a thousand and buses failed to arrive.

The lack of Games volunteers also frustrated the fans, who also had to cope with a heavy downpour and hour before the ceremony kicked off.

Mr Bailey, who with Games bosses had urged ticket-holders to take public transport, had been under pressure to deliver a trouble-free plan but it failed its first big test.

Some in the packed queue chanted: "We want the bus, we want the bus", while others vented on social media, labelling the situation "absolute garbage" and "terrible".

Many abandoned the interchange and ordered taxis and Ubers for the 10km journey.

"We did experience some issues at Broadbeach South where some people had to wait longer than we would've preferred," he admitted on Thursday.

"I apologise to those people who were caught in that situation."

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chief executive Mark Peters hit out at expectations of transport perfection.

Officials have promised adjustments have been made for the remaining 11 days of the Games.

When asked if he took responsibility for the transport failure, Peters said: "If anyone thinks you're going to be perfect, then you're a lunatic.

"To the question if this will happen again... there will be delays."

There were indeed delays on the trams during day one of competition with many bursting at the seams, meaning many passengers weren't able to hop on at designated stops.