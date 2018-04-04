Qld police collide in royal motorcade

Two Queensland policemen have been injured after their motorcycles collided while escorting Prince Charles to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Wednesday night.

Both officers were taken to hospital after the crash but the royal motorcade was not affected by the incident, which occurred 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla both arrived at Carrara Stadium on time despite the collision on the Gold Coast Highway at Southport about 7.30pm (AEST).

Police say a 27-year-old officer was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other officer, 42, was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"Police planning for motorcades includes all contingencies and the traffic crash did not impede or impact on the movement to Carrara," Queensland police said in a statement.