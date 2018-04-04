Beattie happy with response to Games

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie admits some locals have been inconvenienced but says the overwhelming attitude is enthusiasm.

Peter Beattie says most Gold Coast residents are happy about the Games and so is he.

Ahead of the opening ceremony on Wednesday night and the beginning of competition on Thursday, Beattie says people are looking forward to it getting underway.

"The baton arrived this morning ... and everyone was doing selfies, everyone was having a fantastic time," he said.

"I couldn't be more appreciative to the people of the Gold Coast for the way that they have embraced the Commonwealth Games.

"Inevitably there are some people who've had some inconveniences and I want to thank them publicly for what they've done and their co-operation."

He says ticket sales have been going well and locals have been turning out in numbers for the Queen's Baton Relay.

"We've sold over a million tickets ... people are excited and this is going to be a fantastic event. I think everyone's looking forward to it," he said.

There has been some impact on nearby shops with road closures but some believe the influx of people make up for it.

Andrea Muccia, the manager of pizza parlour Double Zero in Broadbeach, says he has had good business already.

"I did already 20 people in for lunch today on the first day of the Commonwealth Games," he said.

"And normally, if it was a normal day, a normal week, I would have zero people in on lunchtime on a Wednesday."

But not everyone is so happy.

Local resident Jessica Sheffield says she has been inconvenienced by changes in public transport and bought a bike so she could get to work quicker.

"I don't think the Gold Coast can actually handle the impact of these Games," she said.

"I think it would be more suited in Melbourne or Sydney where it's a more sustainable society where we have more public transport."