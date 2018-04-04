Queensland boxer claims first Games medal

Queensland boxer Taylah Robertson has claimed Australia's first medal of the Commonwealth Games before even stepping into the ring.

The 19-year-old scored a bye in Tuesday night's draw, propelling her into the semi-finals of the seven-strong 51kg division.

Win or lose, Robertson will take home the bronze but faces a long and anxious wait before her first bout on April 13.

"We would have preferred Taylah not to get the bye, to be honest with you," national team coach Kevin Smith told AAP.

"She's done all this training and she's prepared and ready to box anyone.

"We're not calling her the bronze medallist. She's our first medallist and we're hoping that it will be a gold medal."

Smith is hopeful his team's youthful exuberance can trump experience in their quest for gold.

Eight of the 13 members of the combined mens' and womens' squad on the Gold Coast are 22 or younger, while 33-year-old Kaye Scott is the only boxer with previous Games experience.

Not that it counts for much, if the absence of Jeff Horn-stablemate Joe Goodall is anything to go by.

A silver medallist at Glasgow in 2014, as well as a bronze medallist at last year's world championships, Goodall had been an overwhelming favourite to win gold in the super-heavyweight category.

But in a huge upset, the Queenslander crashed out in qualifying to relative unknown Toese Vou Siutu, a former Melbourne Storm NRL squad member.

"It's an example of where maybe experience can work against you," Smith said.

"Some athletes can get complacent if they've achieved things in the past. You're only actually as good as your next bout and Toese showed that against Goodall because he deservedly won through in the qualification event.

"In our case we've got a young team who are dying to achieve great things and they can't wait to get in the ring and show people how good they are."

Boxing Australia is funded on a shoestring compared to the Great Britain Boxing powerhouse which oversees the English, Scottish and Welsh teams.

Smith hopes that disparity will be balanced out by a parochial Gold Coast crowd with two of Australia's best medal hopes, 22-year-olds Skye Nicolson and Clay Waterman, certain to enjoy strong home-town support.