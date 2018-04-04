Veteran Acason gears up for fifth Games

After two kids and a career-threatening shoulder injury, just getting to a fifth consecutive Commonwealth Games was half the battle for Deborah Acason.

Deborah Acason is aiming for a fourth Commonwealth Games medal on the Gold Coast.

Now she's made it, the Australian veteran aims to hoist all the weight of the past few years over her head and go out on a high.

Gold Coast is almost certain to be Acason's final Games, an end to a storied career spanning the good part of two decades including the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

The 34-year-old has the full set of Commonwealth Games medals, having claimed silver at Manchester 2002, gold at Melbourne 2006 and bronze in Delhi 2010.

And 12 years after a 22-year-old Acason topped the podium in Melbourne, a home crowd will watch the Queenslander's curtain fall next Monday.

Such a swansong wasn't always likely.

Acason struggled to get back in shape after giving birth to her first daughter, Eva, in 2011 and was disappointed with her fourth-placed finish in Glasgow four years ago.

Her second, Ella, came along in 2015 and though all was on track, a serious shoulder problem crippled a late-career comeback.

"I wasn't able to afford the surgery and I didn't think I'd ever be able to lift again after that," Acason told AAP.

"Half the battle is won, the fact I've got here.

"The fact I've been able to do all this rehab and get my shoulder stronger shows I've got what it takes to dig deep and pull it out when I need to.

"I can't wait to have that weight over my head and be screaming and yelling."

The key to success, Acason imparts, is maintaining a delicate balance between the obligatory anger and aggression and the elation of lifting in front of family and friends.

There's also the challenge of competing against New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard in the 90kg-plus class.

Hubbard's controversial inclusion has reopened the ethical debate around gender equality and competitive fairness given the 40-year-old, who previously competed as Gavin Hubbard, is a hot gold-medal favourite.

While the Australian Weightlifting Federation unsuccessfully protested Hubbard's selection, the topic is taboo before competition and Acason declined to comment.

She was more forthcoming on the winning mentality among Australia's 16-strong team, which features nine debutants including CrossFit Games world champion Tia-Clair Toomey, along with big bearded veteran Damon Kelly.

National head coach Leo Isaac hopes for about half a dozen medals, an objective fuelled by the home support.

"I remember looking at the home crowd screaming at me in Melbourne and that feeling of absolutely everyone wanting you to get every single lift," Acason said.

"That's what's going to happen here."