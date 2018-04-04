Canadians ready for Aussie Games challenge

It's the Commonwealth Games gold medal clash keenly anticipated by anyone familiar with beach volleyball - home team Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy against World No.1 combination Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan from Canada.

The Australians are undefeated since joining up on tour in October but will face their biggest test as they strive to keep that record under the pressure of performing in front of a home Games crowd.

The prospect of the two teams meeting in the final is mouth-watering - something known only too well by the Canadians.

"I've played youth events with both Taliqua and Mariafe, I've seen them grow as athletes and they're going to be a great young pairing that will be around for years to come, which is exciting," Humana-Parades told AAP.

"But no matter what happens on the other side, should Sarah and I take care of what we know that we can do, then the outcome should be favourable for us.

"But it's going to be a battle ... they've got good chemistry and they're really skillful so it'll be a really exciting final if that's how it goes."

Pavan has described the team's biggest strength as their defence, which would be handy against an Australian team yet to be truly tested in adversity.

"Our team is a very good blocking and defending team, we are able to turn a lot of points when we serve," she said.

"So I think that is definitely an anchor for us. It usually spells a good outcome."

But Pavan is quick to stress that Australia aren't the only threats.

"Historically, Vanautu has been a strong team ... New Zealand have put a lot of good showings in the past and their blocker is a big, strong girl with a quick defender behind her so that dynamic is always tricky."

The Canadians meet Laite Nima and Iliseva Ratudina of Fiji in their first pool match on Friday.