Aussie gymnasts hope to handle Games heat

Australia's gymnasts have every chance to succeed at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - that is, unless they revert to bad habits under pressure.

That's the assessment of national women's coach Mihai Brestyan, who is on a mission to bring elite standards to a gymnastics program he believes is still a long way off matching the world's best.

Brestyan, the long-time personal coach of US superstar Aly Raisman, took the reins last year in the wake of Australia failing to qualify a women's artistic team for the Olympics for the first time since 1988.

The Romanian-born mentor has focused on improving two things: the gymnasts' physical conditioning and their hunger to win, not just participate.

Improvements have been made, although not at the pace he would have liked.

While reluctant to quantify his medal expectations, Brestyan is hopeful the likes of Queensland duo Georgia Godwin and Georgia-Rose Brown can pull off something special before a hometown crowd.

Unless they're overcome by the moment.

"I think mentally, in the last two weeks, they have made good improvement ... they have the potential," Brestyan told AAP.

"But I'm afraid under the pressure, that bad habits are coming back.

"Part of them are still in the old generation, if not all of them ... it's very difficult to make them switch their mind. They are happy being here - now we have a couple of days to make them hungry."

Godwin, who has battled a stomach bug in the lead-up to the Games, is Australia's best individual medal hope after finishing 13th in the all-around competition at last year's world championships.

The straight-talking Brestyan remains based in America when not overseeing training camps and major events, and admits delegating responsibility has been challenging amid what he describes as a gulf in training standards.

"It is a big, big difference," he said.

"In the United States, we don't need to preach all day. They are taking care of every single detail because they know if they're not 100 per cent ready, they'll pay for one small injury coming at the wrong time."

Australia's women will launch their campaign on Friday with team finals and individual qualifications.

The men's competition starts on Thursday with local hopes Christopher Remkes and Michael Mercieca out to overcome English star Max Whitlock.