US abuse scandal lingers over gymnastics

Growing the talent pool may be the biggest challenge facing Australian gymnastics but national coach Mihai Brestyan admits the sport's reputation has been sorely damaged by the team USA abuse scandal.

Former US Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar is serving three life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault.

More than 260 women - including Brestyan's long-time personal charge, three-time Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman - have accused Nassar of abuse since allegations emerged in a 2016 newspaper report.

Speaking ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - his first since being appointed national coach last year - Brestyan described Nassar's crimes as a painful breach of trust which had damaged the sport worldwide.

"It will be very interesting ... how will we get out of that?" Brestyan told AAP.

"I really don't want the parents or the athletes to become paranoid. Not every doctor in the world is a bad doctor, not every coach in the world is a bad coach.

"We need the people to be more cautious but not to switch this to point at every single person. We still need to get back trust in the system and what the coaches provide."

Raisman has stressed that Romanian-born Brestyan had no knowledge of Nassar's crimes before they were exposed.

Gymnastics Australia has since reviewed its own policies to prevent such abuse from happening closer to home.

A dedicated child safety officer has been recruited to assess complaints at arm's length from the governing body, while children will be prevented from receiving medical treatment without another adult present.

"We're doing everything possible in the world to protect them," Brestyan said.

"You need to trust the people you're working with. If at the end of the day you pay the price for that trust, that's painful. This situation was very painful."

Raisman has since become a vocal advocate for child protection and Brestyan said he was unsure whether the 23-year-old would return to elite competition.

"She wanted to help (other victims)," he said.

"That's practically, for me in this moment, more important for the field of gymnastics than to try to get to the Olympics."