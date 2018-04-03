'Nanna' Murphy still on top of her game

Her teammates may call her Nanna, but Karen Murphy says she's in the best form of her career as she chases her second Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The 43-year-old - to read the Althlete's Oath at the opening ceremony - is going into her fifth Games, breaking the Australian record for the most appearances by a bowler.

She will participate in the women's singles, as well as partner Kelsey Cottrell in the doubles, and says that despite the team's affectionate nickname for her, she doesn't feel like a veteran.

"It doesn't seem like it, it flies by. I feel like I am a better player now than I was in my first one or two Games," Murphy told AAP.

"More experienced, more mentally tough, I still feel as fit as ever and probably playing at the top of my game at the moment."

Murphy will be looking to win her second gold on Australian soil, after she won the pairs at the 2006 Melbourne Games.

And this Games on the Gold Coast will be extra special after Murphy, who bowls out of Cabramatta in Sydney's west, was chosen to read the Oath on Wednesday night.

"I didn't know and I don't know that my teammates knew either," she said of her surprise at being selected on Monday night.

"I know there's a shooter that's gone to seven and there's just as many other athletes that are as deserving of having that honour.

"Last night was fantastic, I was really happy for Knowlesy (hockey player Mark Knowles) being the flagbearer. He really deserves it and is such a great guy."