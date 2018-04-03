Comm Games tickets still available

With one day until the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games starts, there's still 140,000 tickets available.

They are still being steadily snapped up but Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg urged people to make the most of the sports event.

"This is a once in a lifetime experience ... don't miss this opportunity," Mr Grevemberg said.

Many of the available tickets are to the preliminary track and field sessions with Games Corporation chief executive Mark Peters saying approximately 40,000 athletics tickets were still up for grabs on Tuesday.

Other sports with significant outstanding tickets were squash and table tennis where 20,000 tickets are still unsold.

Basketball events in Cairns and Townsville also have about 20,000 tickets available but Mr Peters said previous history showed north Queensland sports fans were renowned for leaving it late before committing to events.

The remaining 50,000 tickets were spread across events, Mr Peters said.