News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Stomach bug hits Aussie gymnasts at Games

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

A stomach bug has disrupted Australia's gymnastics team just days before the start of their Commonwealth Games campaign, with leading medal contender Georgia Godwin among those affected.

0506_Larkin
1:39

Mitch Larkin wins gold in 100m backstroke
0406_keirin
2:12

Matt Glaetzer wins gold in men's keirin cycling
0406-WomensSprintGold
0:57

Stephanie Morton wins gold in women's sprint cycling
0506_WomensSprint
1:01

Kaarle McCulloch wins bronze in women's sprint cycling
0506_S9100
0:28

Australia take gold, bronze in S9 100m freestyle
0406_Weights
1:23

Tia-Clair Toomey wins gold in women's weightlifting
0506_200mfreestyle
0:49

Kyle Chalmers wins Australia's 100th Commonwealth Games gold
0406_1800_BRI-Queen
0:34

Girl who handed Queen Comm Games baton message appeals for lost toy bear
0406_1800_BRI-CommGamesTourism
1:46

Gold Coast not benefiting from Commonwealth Games tourism
Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
1:05

Katie Archibald sets new Comm Games record
Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
0:27

Comm Games record No.2: Rebecca Wiasak
Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
0:29

Aussie rocks opponent with thunderous jab
 

Godwin and fellow Queenslander Rianna Mizzen fell ill during a training camp in Canberra last week but are expected to compete when the women's artistic competition gets underway on Friday.

"Rianna did get very unwell and a couple of days after I was struck down with something pretty similar so I was out of training for a couple of days," Godwin told AAP on Tuesday.

"But I'm back and I'm feeling good. Just a little bit tired still but back to normal.

"Definitely extra fluids and just watching what I eat because some things didn't really agree with my stomach and they still don't."

Godwin is Australia's best individual medal hope after finishing 13th in the all-around event at last year's world championships.

Her finish in Montreal was the second-highest among Commonwealth athletes behind Canadian silver medallist Ellie Black, who claimed gold on the beam at the Glasgow Games in 2014.

Godwin's preparations were also disrupted by a foot issue which kept her from competing in the floor and beam finals at February's World Cup event in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old played down the niggle, saying she was in good shape for Friday's team finals and individual qualifications.

"They just wanted to make sure everything was clear, which it was," Godwin said.

"I've had a couple of niggles here and there with foot and ankle issues but nothing a bit of tape and physio can't fix."

Australia's team have been gearing up for the Games under the watch of national coach Mihai Brestyan, the long-time personal coach of American superstar Aly Raisman.

Godwin has focused on polishing off the routine that secured her a career-best finish at the world championships.

"I've just been working a lot on trying to point my toes, keep my legs straight and do everything I can to get those one-percenters," she said.

"I'm really hoping all of the hard work has paid off."

Back To Top