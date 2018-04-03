Teen shooter's weird journey to the Games

Teenager shooter Alex Hoberg has a paintball party and a wild pig to thank for starting his weird and wonderful journey to the Commonwealth Games.

The 16-year-old is one of the youngest members of Australia's 28-strong team on the Gold Coast and has been identified as a future Olympian, but only discovered his innate talent after a string of serendipitous events.

"I basically got into the sport completely by accident," he told AAP.

Adelaide-born Hoberg was in Year 5 at school when he played paintball for the first time at a mate's birthday party.

He loved it and wanted to do it again but his father, Raleigh, had other ideas - he bought him a compound bow instead and encouraged him to take up archery, which he proved quite good at.

Two and a half years later, they planned a bow hunting trip in remote country NSW.

Fearing a wild pig might attack him and his 12-year-old son, Raleigh decided he needed a gun for protection and went to a range to learn how to shoot.

Young Alex tagged along and, upon discovering the range had a junior air rifle program, had a crack himself.

His archery abilities translated straight across to shooting, and a childhood spent playing almost every other sport under the sun gave him the motor skills he needed to keep the rifle steady.

A high-ranking Australian junior coach just happened to be watching and had to be convinced that it was the first time in Hoberg's life he'd picked up a gun.

From there, it's been a rapid rise - state titles, national championships and international trips - to last year's test event in Brisbane, where he won gold in the 10m air rifle over the likes of India's Gagan Narang, an eight-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Hoberg sees no reason why he can't do it again on April 8 at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

"I think it's fair to say I've been selected because I'm one of the best there is in the country," he said.

"So of course I want to win gold. I'm as prepared as I can be."

As confident as he is, there are still moments when Hoberg has to pinch himself.

"I arrived at the village yesterday and I'm still kind of like... when am I going to wake up?," he said.