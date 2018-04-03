Pascoe keeps quiet on flag-bearing secret

It was Rob Waddell's unannounced arrival at Sophie Pascoe's training session in Christchurch three weeks ago that gave the Olympic medal-winning para swimmer her first inkling that something was up.

The New Zealand chef de mission took Pascoe aside, and told her she'd been selected to carry the flag into the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

"We sat down in the high-performance centre in Christchurch and that's when Rob explained the situation and presented me with the opportunity and the reasons why they'd chosen me," Pascoe said.

"I was pretty gobsmacked ... to have him come down and present me with the opportunity that I've been selected to be the flag bearer, it was hugely humbling."

Pascoe kept the news a secret from family and friends until a special team ceremony at Surfers Paradise on Tuesday, when she was presented with a pounamu pendant by New Zealand Governor-General Patsy Reddy.

Waddell confirmed Pascoe would carry the standard at Wednesday evening's event, where the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be among a 35,000-strong capacity crowd at Carrara Stadium.

She will be the first para athlete to carry New Zealand's flag in a Games opening ceremony and was chosen over champion shot putter Tom Walsh, who many tipped for the honour.

New Zealand athletes will compete in 18 sports and the team includes 11 athletes competing in three para disciplines - athletics, swimming and bowls.

Waddell said Pascoe epitomised the values and culture of the 251-strong New Zealand team, of whom it's expected about 150 will march at the opening ceremony.

"What this athlete does transcends sport and touches the hearts and emotions of every New Zealander - she is an inspiration to all people."

Pascoe said she was still coming to terms with the news.

"I was pretty shocked ... it's a huge honour to wear the silver fern in the first place but to lead our team and be with the team, it was an honour I obviously couldn't refuse.

"To be called just as another athlete, not a para," she said, choking back tears.

"That's the biggest thing I can take away from leading the team out. I'll make sure that flag is pretty high up in the air."

The Glasgow double gold medal-winning para swimmer has competed at three Paralympics, winning nine golds.

She lost her left leg below the knee following a lawnmower accident when she was two.

Pascoe says walking out into Carrara Stadium will be a special moment.

"I'm excited, really excited to feel the roar," she said.

"It's kind of going to be like a home Games and we've got that amazing rivalry with Australia and I know we'll be giving them a good run for their money."