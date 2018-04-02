Medal hope Waterman has boxing pedigree

Queensland boxing prodigy Clay Waterman may not be the most famous athlete in his family but the cousin of NRL star Jesse Bromwich is ready to take the spotlight at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

A fifth-generation boxer, Waterman looms as a serious gold medal contender in the 81kg category.

Already, the 2011 junior world champion has the achievements - and the swagger - to rival Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Test prop Bromwich.

"I haven't met him yet but he's one of my close cousins on my mum's side," Waterman told AAP.

"I know he's an elite sportsman and all but I feel like I've done just as much as he has.

"I've been boxing for 13 years now and I've travelled the world and competed in major tournaments.

"I won the world junior championship when I was 15 and I've been to the elite world championships last year.

"I feel like I'm on that same level ... I've put in years of hard work and I've been to the top."

Boxing is in Waterman's DNA, and it's clearly a source of immense pride.

Waterman trains under his dad and his uncle. His Instagram account is brimming with motivational quotes but also happy snaps of his parents and even a grainy photo of his great-grandfather, resplendent in boxing trunks.

"To begin with, Mum and Dad wanted me to learn a combat sport just to really stick up for myself if needed," he said.

"I ended up being pretty handy at it so I kept it up.

"With my parents' support - they're always onto me about it - it's taken me this far, and I can't thank them enough."

Waterman prepared for the Games by training in the Rocky Mountains, where he sparred with Terence Crawford ahead of the American's much-hyped world title bout with Brisbane's Jeff Horn.

The impressive all-rounder has a combined Aboriginal and Maori heritage and is relishing the prospect of competing on his native Bundjalung land.