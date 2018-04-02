Outgoing 7s coach Walsh keeps tears at bay

Outgoing women's rugby sevens coach Tim Walsh forecasts a few tears once the realisation he is leaving his post hits home.

But he says until the team has a Commonwealth Games gold to go with their Olympic triumph it will be business as usual.

Australia arrived on the Gold Coast as warm favourites on Monday ahead of what will be the first staging of women's sevens at a Commonwealth Games.

Walsh is set to take over from Australian men's coach Andy Friend, who didn't have his contract renewed, later this year.

"It won't hit me until they're at Japan competing (in the next World Series leg) and I'm not," he said.

"Everything has been normal; I don't think anything is going to change until then and I'll be reaching for the tissues."

Both coaches will finish in their roles after the Commonwealth Games but what happens in the immediate future is still unclear, with Walsh seeking some time off and a women's coach yet to be appointed.

The men's team has endured a horror build up with injury ruling initial captain Lewis Holland out before an alleged one-punch attack on Good Friday put left replacement James Stannard with a fractured skull.

Walsh's women arrive having "prepared without regret" and say Stannard, who left hospital on Sunday, will be a source of motivation when they kick off at Robina Stadium on April 13.

"We all love James and we care for him and the team," the coach said. "We were rattled and shocked but now it's time to focus on us and play.

"If we can draw motivation to do it for Chucky as well then certainly we will."

Australia made history in their most recent World Series leg in Sydney, not conceding a single point on the way to the title.

In six encounters in Sydney they tallied a staggering 213-0, with their 31-0 grand final victory over New Zealand snapping a five-game losing streak against the Kiwis since the 2016 Olympic final.