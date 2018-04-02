Hosking heads to Games after cycling crash

Australian cyclist Chloe Hosking expects to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after crashing out of the Tour of Flanders.

Hosking was hospitalised after hitting the deck during the iconic one-day race in in Belgium.

She tweeted that her injuries are not serious.

"I'm fine. Just bruised. Bummed to finish my spring campaign with a DNF," she said.

"I'm sad I didn't get to fulfill my goal of 'not giving up' on the Oude Kwaremont (climb). But there is always next year.

"Tomorrow I'm on a plane back home for the @CommGamesAUS."

Hosking also tweeted a photo of herself smiling as she lay on the floor of the hospital.

"We took over the kids waiting area because it had a TV and we could watch the rest of #DeRonde, (Tour of Flanders)" she said.

"Thanks to all the staff at Geraardsbergen hospital for taking care of us all."

She has some time to recover from her injuries, given the Games road race is not until the second-last day of competition, on April 14.

Hosking, 27, won a bronze medal in the road race at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

She also raced at the Glasgow Games and the London Olympics.

Hosking has shown strong form this year and secured her Games selection in late January by winning the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong.

She has had four podium finishes in Europe so far this season and will be one of the favourites if the Commonwealth Games road race comes down to a sprint finish.