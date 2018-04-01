Joint bidding process for 2026, 2030 Games

Host cities for both the 2026 and 2030 Commonwealth Games could be decided as soon as next year after the Commonwealth Games Federation announced the start of a joint appointment process.

Representatives from the 71 member nations and territories were told about the 18-month bidding period at the CGF general assembly on Saturday night ahead of the Gold Coast event.

The decision follows that made by the International Olympic Committee to jointly award the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics, to Paris and Los Angeles respectively, after bidding cities retracted offers and amid concerns about size, cost and complexity.

Birmingham will host England's third Commonwealth Games in 2022 - promising to bring 6500 athletes and officials together and requiring just one more facility to be built - but no future events have been decided.

"All our efforts are focused on capitalising on this forward momentum and the renewed relevance in our Commonwealth," CGF President Louise Martin said in a statement.

Ms Martin said the appointment process was "innovative and ambitious" and flagged the next CGF general assembly in September 2019 as the date the bidding cities may receive confirmation on the next two Games.

The CGF has not confirmed the 2030 host city will be announced simultaneously but rather "potentially".

The Gold Coast competition is the fifth time Australia has hosted the Games, while Canada has had four, and Scotland and New Zealand three.

England, Wales, Jamaica, Malaysia and India are the only other nations to have secured the event since its inception as the British Empire Games in 1930.