News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal

Sevens veteran Stannard leaves hospital

Murray Wenzel
AAP /

Australian rugby sevens veteran James Stannard has been discharged from hospital after a one-punch attack on Good Friday fractured his skull and ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games.

0407_sun_conor
0:22

McGregor faces NY court over assault
0406_1800_BRO-Usman
0:21

Australian batsman marries fiancée in secret location
0403_1800_vic_warner
1:17

Warner meets with advisors as appeal looks likely
0402_1600_nat_baton
1:20

Queen's baton relay makes its way through Gold Coast
0402_1600_nat_needle
1:38

Investigation underway after needles found at athletes village
0402_1600_nat_stannard
0:47

'Heartbroken' Stannard opens up on one-punch attack
Which team will dominate the draft like the 2017 New Orleans Saints? Brian Billick thinks the Tampa Bay Bucaneers
0:55

Which team will dominate the draft like the 2017 New Orleans Saints? Brian Billick thinks the Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Five things to know: Quenton Nelson
0:59

Five things to know: Quenton Nelson
Which wide receiver in the draft is the best fit for the Dallas Cowboys?
1:41

Which wide receiver in the draft is the best fit for the Dallas Cowboys?
Is the 2018 quarterback draft class overhyped?
1:10

Is the 2018 quarterback draft class overhyped?
Daniel Jeremiah: Dallas Cowboys 'have to' get faster and more dynamic at the skill positions
1:44

Daniel Jeremiah: Dallas Cowboys 'have to' get faster and more dynamic at the skill positions
'Sound FX': San Francisco 49er's cornerback Richard Sherman's greatest mic'd up moments
9:18

'Sound FX': San Francisco 49er's cornerback Richard Sherman's greatest mic'd up moments
 

Stannard, who was set to captain the side on the Gold Coast, will provide a statement to police on Sunday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was "doing well but still suffering from dizziness and has at this point only walked as far as his hospital bed to the toilet," Rugby Australia said on Sunday.

Stannard's head hit the pavement after he was allegedly struck by a 22-year-old British man in an unprovoked attack outside a Coogee kebab shop, in Sydney's east, just after 3am.

He had been out with teammates, coaches, support staff and their families to farewell coach Andy Friend, who will not have his contract renewed next season.

Fearing the impact had killed him, Friend and Stannard's teammates Ben O'Donnell and Lewis Holland still reacted quickly enough to detain the alleged offender until police arrived.

Stannard, in his final season before retirement, is expected to address media on Monday, with the team yet to name a new captain.

Without Stannard and injured incumbent skipper Holland (hamstring), Australia will enter the Games lacking leadership and ball-playing nous.

But Friend is backing his young, world No.4-ranked side to lift under adversity to still be in the medal hunt.

"One thing I know about this team is there's tremendous character, there's tremendous belief and every time we've had one of those occasions ... we step up and take it to another level," he said on Saturday.

The British man has been charged over the blow and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on April 19.

Back To Top