Games plans are polished

Opening ceremony performers are ironing out the glitches after the first full dress rehearsal, and the Gold Coast is applying the finishing touches as the clock ticks down to the Commonwealth Games.

The Queen's Baton wound its way into the host city on Sunday - 388 days after it began its global trek at Buckingham Palace in London, and just three days before it will be handed to Prince Charles at a glittering opening ceremony that will be beamed around the world.

Singer Dami Im and Olympic gold medallists Jessicah Schipper and Brooke Hanson joined local identities in carrying the baton along the day's route, beginning in Logan City and ending in Helensvale.

Freestyle legend Dawn Fraser and triple-Olympic gold medallist Jodie Henry will be among Monday's baton bearers, ferrying the baton ever-closer to the opening.

GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie was at the first of two dress rehearsals on Saturday night, rating it 7.5 to 8 out of 10.

"There's just timing issues, where people should be, how it integrates," he told reporters at Broadbeach on Sunday.

"There were a few little things that needed to be sorted but frankly I think we did really well."

Mr Beattie said the symbolism of the ceremony is "absolutely perfect" but would not be drawn on specifics, including rumours Australia's iconic white humpback whale Migaloo would appear in some form.

"I can't comment on that but let me tell you it'll be a 'wow' opening. There will be sizzle, there will be everything.

"You will love every part of it and whatever it is, people will be left with a lasting impression."

He said the forecast for possible showers over Carrara Stadium on Wednesday night won't dampen the mood or the enthusiasm of those involved, but he intended to say an Easter prayer for fine weather.

The rehearsal was also a chance to assess crowd movement, Transport Minister Mark Bailey said.

"The main thing coming out of last night that we thought we could do better is the booking for park 'n' ride spaces. People are leaving it till very much the last minute," he said.

He encouraged people to plan ahead and "use public transport if you can, it's going to be the best and most reliable way to get to the Games."

Spectators are also being encouraged to get active in between events by walking the 8.5-kilometere 'Borobi Fan Trail', snaking from the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre in Southport to Broadbeach, with ten statues of the Games mascot dotted along the route.