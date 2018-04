Marathon runner Chris Hamer has been ruled out of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with a lower leg injury.

His withdrawal leaves defending champion Michael Shelley and teammate Liam Adams as Australia's only representatives in the men's marathon, to be run on the final day of the Games on April 15.

Hamer, also forced to withdraw from the 2014 Glasgow Games due to injury, switched to the marathon last year after spending most of his career as a middle-distance runner.