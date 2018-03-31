Skye seeks second boxing medal for family

Skye Nicolson never met her late boxing brother Jamie but says he'll be in her corner at every bout at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old Queenslander will make her Games debut at the Gold Coast, hoping to bring home a second Commonwealth medal for her family 28 years after Jamie won bronze in Auckland.

Jamie was 22 when he was killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

"I have a pretty tight relationship with him even though we've never met," Nicolson told reporters on Saturday.

"He's probably been my biggest inspiration in my boxing and it definitely inspires me.

"We have chats and stuff and I feel like he's definitely in the corner with me when I fight so that's all it is for me."

Nicolson first saw footage of Jamie when she was 18, and was struck by the similarities of their style and technique.

"I had already been boxing about six years ... and I was kind of just like a bit gobsmacked," she said.

"Both being counter-boxing southpaws and seeing it for myself was so different to everyone always saying it and it was the most surreal feeling."

Completing the similarities, Nicolson fights in the 57kg division - the same weight as Jamie.

She said her family's support has helped ahead of her first Commonwealth Games.

"I think bringing home a medal will be just the cherry on top of an amazing experience all-round so hopefully I get that gold and add it to the collection at home," Nicolson said.

The Logan boxer is eagerly awaiting the competition draw on Tuesday which will determine her start on April 7.

Nicolson has already tested herself against some of the best, sparring with Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh - who won silver in the lighter flyweight division at the 2014 Glasgow Games - at an international training camp in Canberra.

"She's quite an awkward boxer and I felt the more time I spent in the ring with her, the more I worked her out and the more confident I started to feel," she said.