Games will restore Aussie respect: Beattie

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games boss Peter Beattie expects his event to restore Australia's sporting dignity in the wake of the cricket ball-tampering affair.

Australia's cricket team has been plunged into crisis over the past week in the wake of the incident in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were sent home in disgrace and handed bans, while coach Darren Lehmann has resigned from his role.

With the Games set to begin in four days, organising committee chairman Mr Beattie says the event will rebuild Aussie pride.

"Cricket has obviously damaged our national standing, but the Commonwealth Games will restore it," Mr Beattie said.

"The drug measures that have come in for drug testing will mean that these are the cleanest Games, they'll be friendly Games and at the end of it our reputation globally will be restored."