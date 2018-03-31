Williams welcomes Blake's sprint challenge

Australian sprint hope Trae Williams is lapping up the banter thrown his way by Jamaican sensation Yohan Blake ahead of a possible 100m Commonwealth Games showdown.

Blake is the clear favourite in the marquee event and has arrived in form, clocking 10.34 seconds into a fierce headwind to win in Brisbane on Wednesday.

After the race he singled out the Australian champion for skipping the event and only running in the 4x100 relay.

"I'm looking forward to (meeting) the Australian who ran 10.10," Blake told reporters.

"I would love to have him here tonight, scare him a bit."

Blake, 28, holds the second-fastest time in history (9.69) and also clocked the second fastest time of 2017.

Williams ran 10.10 to win the national title last month - the fastest by an Australian in 11 years - and admitted he was chuffed he'd caught Blake's eye.

"I always love a bit of banter at athletics; you don't get that often," Williams, dubbed 'Quadzilla', told AAP.

"He's obviously seen my races, knows what I can do, so to call me out is a bit of a compliment."

Williams is spying an opportunity in the wake of withdrawals from Jamaican Asafa Powell and Canadian Andre De Grasse and says he isn't daunted by Blake's challenge.

"He's just another competitor and on the day anyone can win the race," he said.

"Training is going really well, a lot better than it was leading into nationals so hopefully I can go out there and maybe get that sub-10 seconds, we'll see how the conditions are."