Comm Games ceremony tipped to 'wow'

It may not be a sellout yet, but the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on the Gold Coast is designed to wow audiences around the world.

Between 600 and 700 tickets remain unsold for the ceremony - among a wider group of 150,000 unsold tickets overall - but Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chairman Peter Beattie is promising a spectacular start for the event.

As performers and crew members were gearing up for Saturday night's first full dress rehearsal at Carrara Stadium, organisers were still keeping the details close to their chest.

Mr Beattie confirmed lifesavers would play a big part in the ceremony, with a huge artificial beach in the middle of the venue.

Singer Delta Goodrem is expected to perform while Prince Charles will deliver the Queen's message to the Commonwealth.

"This is going to showcase Gold Coast and Queensland and Australia to the world," Mr Beattie said.

"When people see this they will simply say 'wow'."

GOLDOC chief executive Mark Peters wasn't concerned the ceremony hadn't sold out.

"We're pretty excited there's going to be 35,000 pretty happy people seeing something spectacular that you'll all get to see as well," Mr Peters said.

Of the remaining unsold tickets, approximately 40,000 are for athletics preliminary sessions.

A further 20,000 are available for the basketball preliminaries in Cairns and Townsville, and plenty of squash and table tennis tickets are also yet to sell.

Mr Peters said it was "outstanding" to have more than one million tickets sold, and they expected 95 per cent of tickets would have been sold by the time the Games finish.

"No-one ever sells every seat," he said.

"We couldn't be happier. It'll actually exceed what our budget projections are."

GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES OPENING CEREMONY FAST FACTS

* Ceremony will feature 2600 performers

* Will be broadcast to a worldwide audience estimated to be in the hundreds of millions

* A 3300sq metre performance stage has been constructed at Carrara Stadium

* Athletes and officials from the 71 competing nations and territories will walk on a 3200sq metre track for the Parade of Nations

(Source: GOLDOC)