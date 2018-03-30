Revamped Hockeyroos ushering in new era

Renee Taylor views the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as the perfect stage to unveil the new and improved Hockeyroos.

The side, ranked fifth in the world, won gold at Glasgow four years ago but have otherwise struggled on the international stage since their last Olympic crown in 2000.

The 21-year-old Queenslander is a product of the side's latest rebuild and believes the former hockey powerhouse will make the most of its Gold Coast platform.

"We've come off the back of Rio in a big rebuilding stage and this is probably the first chance for Australia and the world to see what's come of it," she said.

"It's all a learning experience and we've had some good experiences and now we've got to put our foot down and say 'hey, we're here, we want to win that gold medal'."

Australia finished sixth in Rio, continuing a run of Olympic disappointments since triumphing at Sydney in 2000.

The Sydney result was their third gold from four Olympics, but that followed with fifth placings in the three ensuing Games.

Change is in the air though with 10 players, including Taylor, to make Commonwealth Games debuts under the tutelage of former Kookaburra Paul Gaudoin as they hunt a fourth straight gold in the event.

The Hockeyroos must overcome higher-ranked New Zealand (fourth) and defending Olympic champions England (second) to do so.

Returning after having her first child, Jodie Kenny saw enough from the sidelines to believe they can continue their golden run.

"There's been plenty of changes, but there's just so much pride and passion," she said.

"Everyone is extremely fit and working hard and it was so exciting to get back into the squad to be part of it."

Kenny scored an equaliser in the dying moments of the Glasgow final before the side went on to win in a shoot-out.

Amid the buzz of a home Games she knows her experience will be vital in a young side.

"It definitely does; just being there for some guidance to settle the nerves, because it can be a very overwhelming experience," she said.

"I definitely have that bit of extra responsibility."

HOCKEYROOS' COMMONWEALTH GAMES SCHEDULE

Thursday April 5 - Australia v Canada

Saturday April 7 - Australia v Ghana

Monday April 9 - Australia v New Zealand

Tuesday April 10 - Australia v Scotland

Thursday April 12 - Semi-Finals

Saturday April 14 - Medal Matches