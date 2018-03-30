Cricket scandal stealing Games' thunder

Australian cricket's ball-tampering scandal has taken valuable media airtime from a Commonwealth Games build-up already up against the country's major football codes.

The Gold Coast Games begin in five days but Monash University's Tom Heenan says the event is finding itself on the back foot in terms of media coverage.

Already having to compete with the NRL and AFL seasons for media coverage, Dr Heenan says the intensive media glare on Australia's cricket team couldn't have come at a worse time for Games organisers.

The arrival in Australia of disgraced trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft dominated headlines on Thursday while the team's fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg begins on Friday night.

Warner is due to do a press conference on Saturday, ensuring the cricket scandal will continue to dominate the media landscape over the Easter weekend.

"(The Games) ran into that three-player pile-up in South Africa, which has grabbed oxygen everywhere," Dr Heenan told AAP.

"The funny thing about it is this is really important for the Games.

"That space that the Games actually needed and it's been taken over this whole weekend by Smith, Warner and Bancroft's arrivals."

Much of the pre-Games commentary in Queensland has focused on blunders, political stoushes and fears over transport around the Gold Coast.

Organisers were left embarrassed when opening ceremony tickets had the wrong day printed on them, and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) was forced to deny snubbing Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk by not giving her a speaking role at opening.

The Queensland Government has also issued assurances the state's troubled new trains remain part of the Games transport plan after the Australian Human Rights Commission declined to approve their use due to accessibility issues.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said the Games was "well-placed" and he expected next week's opening ceremony to drive a spike in interest.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is travelling through Brisbane en-route to the Gold Coast; athletes are in training across the southeast and continue to check in to the Commonwealth Games village and our volunteers are out across the Coast in force," Mr Beattie told AAP.

"GC2018 continues to get its share of media attention with iSentia analysis showing it is in the top five hot topics discussed across the nation."