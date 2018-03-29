Fit LaCaze aiming to end Kenyan dominance

Genevieve LaCaze is feeling positive about her Commonwealth Games medal chances after a "rust-busting" run on Wednesday night - her first race in seven months.

The 2012 Olympian hadn't competed since last year's world championships in London, having finally convinced herself to stop rushing back from injury and focus on getting her body right to compete at her home Games.

Just making it to the starting line was going to be a win in itself for LaCaze but after recently venturing into "untouched territory" in training, she is confident she can break up Kenya's dominance in the 3000-metre steeplechase.

She ran ninth in the 1500m at the Queensland International Track Classic in Brisbane in 4:17.23 - a time she said did not represent how fit she is or how good she is feeling.

"I've actually been showing a lot of promise in training and doing some stuff that I probably haven't done in the past," LaCaze said.

"I haven't raced in seven months, so I did need a rust-buster.

"The 1500's a great way to do that because once you hit lactic (acid), it's like you're just scraping home.

"I know it'll make the steeple feel a lot slower and more relaxed."

LaCaze, who famously stage-crashed Kylie Minogue's performance in the 2014 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, admitted she'd been far too eager in attempting to overcome injuries in the last year or so.

She started last year with a ruptured plantar fascia, then broke the fourth metatarsal on her left foot a month later.

She broke it again 12 weeks after that.

"My feet were obviously the weak point in my body, (so) it meant focusing on what's going wrong there and I think I managed to do that," she said.

Kenya swept the medals in the women's steeplechase in Glasgow, and gold medallist Purity Kirui back to defend her title in the April 11 event at Carrara Stadium - a straight final with no heats and only one other Aussie, Victoria Mitchell.

"It's really exciting for me because it means anything can happen," LaCaze said.

"I do believe I'm up there with a medal chance and I'm going to put it all out there and hope that I can snag something."