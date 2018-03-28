Blake taunts 'scared' Aussie Williams

Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has again thrown down the gauntlet to Trae Williams, saying he wished the Australian upstart raced alongside him in his final Commonwealth Games warm-up so he could "scare him."

Blake has declared himself ready to go after capping off a flawless preparation with a 10.34 second run into a fierce headwind in the 100m at the Queensland International Track Classic on Wednesday night.

He crossed the line 0.07 seconds ahead of Canadian Aaron Brown and Australian Rohan Browning (10.46).

But it was another Aussie - Williams - who he had choice words for after the race.

"I'm looking forward to (meeting) the Australian who ran 10.10," Blake told reporters.

"I would love to have him here tonight, scare him a bit.

"Nevertheless, it's all fun and games out there but when I'm on the track, I'm serious."

It was the second time Blake has taunted Williams, who ran in the 4x100m relay at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre but does not like to race individually so close to a major event.

Nicknamed 'Quadzilla', the 20-year-old from Logan last month clocked the fastest 100m by an Australian in 11 years.

Blake, 28, is the clear favourite for 100m gold and produced the world's second-quickest time (9.90) last year.

His 9.69 second effort in 2012 stands as the second-fastest time in history, bettered only by countryman Usain Bolt.

Blake said he was happy with his race on Wednesday and all his lead-up work ahead of the Gold Coast, where he intends to claim the mantle left behind by Bolt as the world's best sprinter.

Bolt, who will be in the stands at Carrara Stadium, has teased Blake by telling him not to bother returning to Jamaica if he doesn't win Commonwealth Games gold.

"Great respect to Usain Bolt, he has been pushing me, even coming here," Blake said.

"I am the man to take over and I know.

"I am the second-fastest man over (100m) and (200m).

"We've been working studiously, closely, to take this championship. I'm ready. It's Yohan, going to roar."