Qld govt launches Games transport centre

The Queensland government has launched a transport co-ordination centre on the Gold Coast ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The centre will be responsible for monitoring and responding to issues impacting road traffic, trains, buses, light rail and event shuttle buses during the Games, which start on April 4.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey says the facility is the "nerve centre" of the state's transport management plan for the Games.

"The centre will remain long after the GC2018's closing ceremony as a legacy building detailing improved, ongoing, real-time advice for commuters, residents and visitors," Mr Bailey said.

As well as the centre, an additional 52 traffic cameras have been installed along the transport network to tap into real-time information.