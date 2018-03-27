Games will be near sell-out: GOLDOC CEO

With just over a week until the start of the Commonwealth Games, organisers are confident the event will be a near sell-out.

About 150,000 tickets remain available across several events for the Gold Coast event, but organisers expect by the start of the Games on April 4 approximately 90 per cent of tickets will be sold.

The GC2018 website listed several sports as sold out on Tuesday afternoon including the basketball finals on the Gold Coast, beach volleyball, diving, gymnastics and triathlon.

Swimming is currently unavailable but organisers are set to release an additional 6000-8000 tickets for that sport on Wednesday.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chief executive Mark Peters said with sales approaching the 1.1 million mark, he's happy with the numbers.

"We expect all the swimming ones just to go ... by the end of this weekend to have about 10 per cent (remaining)," Mr Peters told AAP.

"By the time we kick off in the middle of next week we think we'll be in the small percentages and that's just outstanding, especially for a regional city."

Mr Peters said the prospect of empty seats at marquee events where the 'sold out' sign had been put up was possible due to tickets held by sponsors, officials and athletes who may not turn up.

He said his team would be working hard to encourage those who have those tickets to attend the events.

"We don't control those seats but we're obviously talking to sponsors and the teams to ensure that message is if those people that have got tickets actually come to the event because there is often frustration where we talk about an event being sold out but there's always seats that are vacant," Mr Peters said.

Despite some limited seats still being available for the opening ceremony on April 4, Mr Peters said he expected the showpiece event to be sold out.