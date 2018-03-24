Britain's Tinkler to miss Commonwealth Games with ankle injury

```
```
```
```
```
```
```
```
Britain's Olympic medal-winning gymnast Amy Tinkler will miss next month's Commonwealth Games in Australia after tearing ankle ligaments during a warm-up routine at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham on Thursday.
Scans conducted on Friday revealed the full extent of Tinkler's injury. The 18-year-old, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, will begin her rehabilitation under the guidance of the British Gymnastics medical team and English Institute of Sport support staff.
```