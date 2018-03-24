```

Britain's Olympic medal-winning gymnast Amy Tinkler will miss next month's Commonwealth Games in Australia after tearing ankle ligaments during a warm-up routine at the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham on Thursday.

Scans conducted on Friday revealed the full extent of Tinkler's injury. The 18-year-old, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, will begin her rehabilitation under the guidance of the British Gymnastics medical team and English Institute of Sport support staff.

Britain's Tinkler to miss Commonwealth Games with ankle injury