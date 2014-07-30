Is this the greatest boxing photo ever taken?

England's Samuel Maxwell may go on to a great professional career and tremendous popular acclaim.

Samuel Maxwell. Source: Reuters

However, the light welterweight amateur boxer is going to have to reach extraordinary heights to ever be remembered for anything more than he will be for the photo of him taken during a second-round fight with Kenya's Denis Okoth at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Okoth landed a left hand to the right side of Maxwell's face that a photographer for Reuters captured expertly.

The picture captures Maxwell's face at the point of impact, his features completely distorted from the force of the blow.

The blow didn't seem to affect him though as Maxwell defeated Okoth to move on to the semi-finals.

The photo is reminscent of the famous photo of Rocky Marciano landing a right hand on the chin of "Jersey" Joe Walcott in 1952 in which Marciano scored a knockout to win the heavyweight title:

The Maxwell-Okoth photo may never be as famous as the Marciano-Walcott shot, but it undoubtedly is one of the best boxing photos ever taken.