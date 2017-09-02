College football picks, Week 1: Does Alabama or FSU win greatest opener of all time?

The college football season starts off in a big way in 2017 with a Week 1 slate that features Alabama vs. FSU, Michigan vs. Florida and Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia. It just goes to show there's nothing wrong with starting off the season with a bang.

While all of that's well and good, the question still needs to be asked:

Who ya got?

Ohio State vs. Indiana





When: Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN



Indiana hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1988, and that’s going to be the case after Thursday — the Hoosiers don’t have the talent to take on the Buckeyes. Watch for Urban Meyer to implement a balanced attack with new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson. Look for quarterback J.T. Barrett to threw for 200-plus yards and a couple scores. Ohio State 42, Indiana 17





Texas vs. Maryland





When: Saturday, Sept. 2, noon

TV: Fox Sports 1



The Longhorns will be big favorites in Tom Herman’s first game — but that was the case last season when Texas lost to Kansas, so anything could happen. Don't worry, Longhorns fans: Herman will have his players ready to beat an inferior team. Texas 35, Maryland 17





Michigan vs. Florida





When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC



This game looked competitive until Florida's number of suspended players grew to 10 on Wednesday. Florida at least has a No. 1 guy at quarterback in Feleipe Franks, but the suspensions may be too much for the team to overcome. It will still be interesting to see what Michigan’s defense looks like with 10 new starters against a depleted Florida offense. Michigan 27, Florida 13

Alabama vs. FSU





Alabama-Florida State graphic-083017-SN-FTR More

When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC



This game will be big on talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama’s defense has been depleted of NFL talent, but guys like Da’Ron Payne, Shaun Dion Hamilton and Minkah Fitzpatrick could make life difficult for Deondre Francois and freshman back Cam Akers. Expect heavy doses of the run from Alabama, especially from Bo Scarbrough. Jalen Hurts likely won’t try for many long balls against Tarvarus McFadden and Derwin James in FSU’s secondary. Alabama 27, FSU 17





LSU vs. BYU





When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN



LSU should have no problem against a Cougars team that struggled to a 20-6 win against FCS opponent Portland State last week. Expect Derrius Guice, the SEC’s leading rusher from 2016, to gash a Cougars defense in Matt Canada’s new offense. The Tigers will use this game to let Danny Etling get his feet under him for the 2017 season as well. LSU 35, BYU 6





West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech





When: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC



The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is probably the most competitive game between top-25 teams in college football’s opening weekend. Both West Virginia and Virginia Tech bring in new quarterbacks with Will Grier and Josh Jackson, respectively. Grier showed he can play on the big stage judging by his freshman season at Florida, but how will he play after so much time off? This one’s going to be close. Virginia Tech 30, West Virginia 28

