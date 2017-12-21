Chelsea team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Chelsea have now recorded eight wins in 10 Premier League games and are building momentum in the race for a top-four spot.

Manchester City's incredible run of 16 Premier League wins means that Antonio Conte's side can likely only hope for a second place finish, at best, while Champions League qualification is the main priority.

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce's arrival to Goodison Park has kickstarted Everton's season after they sacked Ronald Koeman over fears that the club would be drawn into a relegation battle.

Everton have now won five games in their last six and Saturday's match will be a tough one for the champions.

CHELSEA INJURIES

David Luiz is likely to still be missing; the Brazilian is still nursing a knee complaint and is without a Premier League appearance since October 28.

Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi have returned since their recent injuries to bolster the Blues’ ranks. Conte has the option to shuffle his pack again should he wish to do so, having just played Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. Chelsea are thought to have a full squad to chose from for the weekend's match, otherwise.

CHELSEA SUSPENSIONS

Morata is suspended for Chelsea's next match as he was booked for excessive celebration after his winning goal in the 91st minute against Bournemouth. However, Alonso will return after being suspended for the mid-week cup game.

Antonio Rudiger has four bookings to his name and he will miss the Boxing Day match against Brighton if booked against Everton. Premier League rules state that players will be no longer banned for accumulating five yellow cards after the 19th game, which happens to be Everton for Chelsea. It will then take players 10 cards to get a suspension.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Conte has made it clear that he will continue to rotate his squad as the games come thick and fast, therefore his line ups have been unpredictable of late.

Eden Hazard has played as a false nine with Pedro and Willian in the last two league matches which has seen the club perform well, while collecting the maximum number of points.

Morata is now suspended so Batshuayi will be fighting to take his place in training this week. Conte rested a number of players in the recent Carabao Cup quarter final win as he knows he needs a strong eleven to get past Everton.

