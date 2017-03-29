Chargers coach wants to draft QB because Philip Rivers is 'long in the tooth'

Philip Rivers is 35 years old, and his new head coach knows he's only got a few years left in him. His backup, Kellen Clemens, will be 34 by the time the season starts, so maybe it's time for the Chargers to get some younger blood on the roster.

“I think we do have to get a young quarterback on campus," Anthony Lynn told reporters Tuesday at league meetings. "We need to start developing someone because we have two veteran quarterbacks, and both of them are long in the tooth.I think they have some good years left in them; don’t get me wrong.But you have to start thinking about down the line, too. … I would love for a young quarterback to get in here and learn from Philip. Philip is the ultimate pro in my opinion.We have a good situation for a young quarterback that doesn’t have to come in and play right now.He can sit, watch and learn.”

Rivers had a troubled season last year, throwing for a career-high 21 interceptions. While he's still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, it's not a good sign to see your QB decline at this age. He may only have a few more seasons left in him before the team is ready to move on with someone new.

When that time comes, Lynn wants his team to be prepared, and what does he want from his quarterback?

"Taking care of the football is number one," Lynn said. "That is something that we are going to do a lot better this year.Accuracy and leadership at that position. Whether you like it or not, you are the leader of that offense.Guys that can move the ball down the field and guys that can command their team.Get us in the right plays and right position.Read defenses. All those things.Mobility helps, especially for young quarterbacks (because) until they can figure it out, at least they can get out of harm’s way.”