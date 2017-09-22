Cesare Prandelli confident Al Nasr can get the better of swashbuckling Al Wahda

Al Nasr head coach Cesare Prandelli has expressed his confidence in the players to perform well and win three points against Al Wahda at home in the second round of the Arabian Gulf League on Friday.

The visitors began the season last week in emphatic fashion, beating Dibba 5-0 to go to the top of the table.

Prandelli is well aware of the quality of the opposition and the contrast between them and their previous opponents Sharjah.



"Each team plays in a different way and the team we face is completely different from our previous opponents Sharjah, who played in a careful defensive manner but Wahda play as an organized and beautiful unit," Prandelli said at the press conference on Wednesday.











Al Nasr drew 0-0 with Al Wahda but Prandelli claims that they completely dominated the game but lacked the finishing touch.



"In the previous game, we managed to create many chances to score. This is important for me, but we missed our opportunites and lacked the final touch to score, despite the total takeover and almost absolute control over the game."





He added, "The club stand behind us strongly and we are eager to win for the fans.

"The team is developing and there is a very positive atmosphere in the dressing room. In time, we will reach the full level that will enable us to win every game."









