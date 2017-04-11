NBA: Celtics pull away from Cavs, Warriors' streak ended

The Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA struggles continued as the Boston Celtics took control of the Eastern Conference, while the Golden State Warriors' streak was ended.

The Celtics are a game clear atop the east with one to play after a 114-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

That result, and the Cavs' 124-121 overtime defeat against the Miami Heat, has given them control of the conference.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' 14-game winning streak came to an end.

CELTICS CRUISE

Isaiah Thomas again led the way for the Celtics, recording 27 points in the win against the Nets.

Al Horford provided him with plenty of support with his 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jeremy Lin (26 points) and Brook Lopez (25) combined for 51 points for the Nets.

CAVS CRASH

The Cavs suffered a third straight loss.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were rested as Deron Williams top-scored for Cleveland with 35 points, but he also had 10 turnovers.

Hassan Whiteside had a double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds for the Heat.

WARRIORS FINALLY LOSE

The Warriors' run came to an end courtesy of a 105-99 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Stephen Curry had 28 points and Kevin Durant a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, but Golden State were beaten.

MANU MAGIC, LOPEZ SETS MARK

CLIPPERS DOWN ROCKETS

The Los Angeles Clippers thrashed the Houston Rockets 125-96, while the San Antonio Spurs were edged 99-98 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Indiana Pacers cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111, the Chicago Bulls crushed the Orlando Magic 122-75, the Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 105-101 and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the Charlotte Hornets 89-79.

THUNDER FACE MINNESOTA

Russell Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Tuesday, but the MVP candidate may sit out.