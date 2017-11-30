Cecafa opening ceremony moved to kakamega

Harambee Stars opening match against Rwanda has been moved to Kakamega that will also host the opening ceremony of the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Sunday.

This is the third time that organizers, Football Kenya Federation shifted the venue of the much-awaited clash.

Last week, FKF changed the venue of Kenya’s preliminary matches from Kisumu’s Mois Stadium to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos; a move that irked a majority of fans from the Lake Side city only for FKF only for the organizers to make another adjustment to with only two days left to the official kick off.

The other group A matches will then return to Machakos on day three of the tournament with Kasarani being put on standby.

Kakamega will play host to all Group B games with neighbouring Mumias set aside as an alternative venue.

Kisumu, according to Mwendwa, may host the semis subject to the level of security put in place in that area.

“We are looking at the logistics around it and once we get out of the group stages, the possibility is for us to give them (Kisumu) two matches are high-maybe one pitting Kenya and one from group B.”