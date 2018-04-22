Cavs' Hill out for game four with back spasms

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without George Hill against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Cavaliers point guard George Hill will not play in Sunday's game four of Cleveland's first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, coach Tyronn Lue announced before the game.

Hill was originally listed as questionable after having an MRI on his back on Saturday.

Results have not been released, but the team say Hill is suffering from back spasms, per Cleveland.com.

Hill was initially injured in game one of the series, but he played 20 minutes in game two, scoring six points. He put up 13 points in game three and was on the court for 23 minutes before exiting the game.

Jose Calderon will start in Hill's place as the Cavaliers look to turn around the series, which they trail 2-1.