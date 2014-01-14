Dellacqua welcomes sweltering conditions

Extreme heat can make most people go a little bit crazy, but Casey Dellacqua must be a madder than most.

Dellacqua will take to the court on Wednesday in conditions that will be similar to the sweltering heat that crippled players at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The weather was the talk of Melbourne as players had to deal with 35km/h winds and temperatures that peaked at 42.2 degrees.

The heat caused several players to faint and one, Canadian qualifier Frank Dancevic, started to hallucinate.

Tournament officials defended their decision to allow play to continue, despite heavy criticism on Twitter from tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

"Dr Tim Wood, who said the heat is not cumulative for the players, is completely clueless. No doubt to me that today it is too hot to play," Navratilova tweeted.

Rather than dread the prospect of sweating it out on another day of 40-degree temperatures, Perth native Dellacqua has welcomed the extreme conditions.

"The hotter the better for me," Dellacqua said.

"I just grew up in hot conditions, and obviously being Australian, so it's going to be the same for everyone.

"I know everyone is talking about the weather and the conditions and stuff, but at the end of the day we're all athletes and everyone is probably physically ready to go after having a big pre-season.

"So I think the fact that I'm from Perth might help me a little bit."

Dellacqua and her opponent, No.18 seed Kirsten Flipkens, should be feeling fresh after both recorded straight-set wins in relatively cool conditions on Monday.

And despite approaching veteran status, 28-year-old Dellacqua says she's never felt better.

"I 100 per cent feel physically the best I ever have," she said.

"Since I had my foot surgery a few years ago, I have worked really hard every day. It's not been something that's happened in a few weeks.

"I have worked really, really hard every day to get in the best possible shape I can get in.

"I think obviously when you've been training in this type of heat it's definitely an advantage, and if it's 40 on the day that I play, I'll be happy."

Dellacqua is one of two Aussie women in action on Wednesday, with No.17 seed Sam Stosur to face Tsvetana Pironkova on Rod Laver Arena.

Stosur was far from impressive in the first round, despite recording a straight-sets win over Czech Klara Zakopalova.

And the Australian will be right up against it against the unknown Pironkova, who had to qualify for last week's Sydney International before stunning her more fancied rivals on the way to the title.

"I didn't see any of the Sydney tournament, but to go through qualies and win a tournament as tough as what Sydney was, she must be playing very well," Stosur said.

"I kind of know her game a little bit. We played each other in the Tournament of Champions, the last one of the year actually. I played her there.

"I mean, completely different circumstances. Court was indoor, very slow, gritty court in Sofia. If I end up playing her, it's going to be a different ball game.

"I know what to expect a little bit, but she must be in pretty decent form to have gone through and have won Sydney."

Watch Dellacqua and Stosur hit the court on Wednesday LIVE on Channel 7 from 10.30am AEDT