Cameroon's Njie’s brace fires Olympique Marseille to Victory

Clinton Njie scored twice in quick succession to hand Olympique Marseille a 4-2 victory over Viitorul Constanta in their pre-season clash.

Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring for the French side after 25 minutes, but the Romanian outfit, however, came roaring with the leveller at the start of the second stanza thanks to Aurelian Chitu’s strike in the 52nd minute.

Then up stepped Clinton, two quick-fire goals in the 63rd and 66th minute all but assured that Rudi Garcia’s men would end up victors.







But the Romania Liga 1 side pulled one back when Romario Benzar converted from the spot in the 76th minute but Tunisian U-20 midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui added a fourth with six minutes left to play.

The Olympians will square off against Turkish Super Lig side Fernabache on Saturday.



