Cameron Ling chooses commentary box over coach's box

Despite lucrative offers to coach in the AFL, former Geelong captain Cameron Ling has committed his future to the Channel Seven commentary team.

In a Channel Seven exclusive interview with Tim Watson, the three-time premiership winner revealed that three different AFL clubs had approached him with what he described as some 'very flattering offers'.

However, with a young family at home, Ling says the intensity of being a full-time AFL coach would be too demanding at this stage, opting to spend more time at home with his family.

“When it finally came down to it, it was my decision well and truly in conjunction with Nicole it was a family decision and we’re both very excited about it,” he said.

Ling says he is definitely enjoying his work in the commentary box, but admits it was not an easy choice to turn his back on coaching.

“It was a hard decision because, some really good people were having conversations with me about going and working at their football clubs,” Ling said.

The 33-year-old confirmed the Demons were one suitor and had earmarked him as a potential successor to Paul Roos, with Richmond and North Melbourne rumoured to also be interested in his services.

Although he has no immediate plans to coach in the AFL, Ling didn’t rule out a potential stint in the coach’s box down the track.

“I never say never, so I don’t know what the future holds."