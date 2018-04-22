BREAKING: Coach Sam Timbe fired as Tusker disbands technical bench

Unconfirmed reports indicates that Robert Matano is the new man at Ruaraka and will be unveiled on Monday

Tusker FC have parted ways with Ugandan tactician Sam Timbe following the disbandment of the entire technical bench on Sunday.

Timbe joined Tusker in January after the club broke ranks with another Ugandan George 'Best' Nsimbe following a string of poor performances last season.

The former Sofapaka coach, however, carried on with the poor form when he found himself lying a distant 15th on the 18 team league with only nine points after 11 rounds of matches.

Timbe's latest predicament was worsened by Zoo Kericho, who handed the former champions a 3-1 defeat on Saturday at Kericho Green Stadium.

Timbe was shown the door alongside assistant John Baraza as well as team manager George Opondo and other supporting staff in a radical move by the club to save the face of the sleeping giant.

"They have been fired, the match against Zoo was the final nail in the coffin. It is done and dusted. No one has been spared. New coach will be unveiled on Monday."

When reached for comment, Tusker official Charles Obiny was coy concerning the new developments but admitted on Monday there will be a presser.

"Right now I cannot confirm or deny the reports but what I am sure is that tomorrow, (Monday), we are having a press conference."

