Bradbury looms large for Aussie skaters

Perhaps Steven Bradbury's miracle on ice has been a curse for the Australians that have followed his skating tracks.

In 2002 the Queenslander crossed the line at the Salt Lake City Ice Center in total disbelief that he had won Australia's first gold medal at a Winter Olympics.

Sixteen years and four Games on, no Australian short track skater has been in a final - let alone on a podium.

The denouement for Deanna Lockett and Andy Jung on Tuesday night was particularly swift.

Two-time Olympian Lockett, who is based in Korea, took an early lead in her 1000-metre heat only to be rounded up by her Korean and Chinese opponents.

She crossed the line third and with only the top two going through failed to progress to the quarter-finals. After the race she was penalised for interference and relegated to a non-finishing position.

After coming sixth in the semi-finals of the 1500m, her Games were over.

Jung didn't last that long.

He wiped out after one lap of his heat when jockeying for third with his American opponent.

Afterwards he explained that the signs hadn't been particularly when he crashed in exactly the same spot in the warm-up earlier that night.

He fared a little better in the 1500m, where he finished fifth in his semi-final.

It all follows something of a run of outs for Australia in the sport, where admittedly Bradbury had enough good fortune for a lifetime of Winter Olympics.

In 2014 Lockett was the only Australian to make it out of a heat, in the 1000m, while eight years earlier the men's relay team had the best result of the post-Bradbury era with a sixth-placed finish.

In 2010 Australia even tried to outsource winning a medal by recruiting former Russian Tatiana Borodulina. It literally ended in tears as she bombed out in Vancouver then promptly decided to go back to the land of her birth.

So, for the foreseeable future, Bradbury will remain the answer to any name association with the words 'short track' and 'Australian'.

Lockett believes that, until another Australian wins a medal, that's exactly how it should be.

"I think in a way, yes," she said.

"It's a pretty special medal that he won so until someone else wins a medal I think that light won't be moved until that happens again."