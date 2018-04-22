Benitez talks up Chancel Mbemba’s chance at Newcastle United

Newcastle United coach Rafael Benitez has explained the situation of defender Chancel Mbemba whom he assures will get his opportunity.

Mbemba is yet to play make a Premier League appearance for the in 2018, with his last outing coming in their FA Cup defeat to Chelsea in January.

Florian Lejeune, Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark are preferred options for the Spanish tactician, who insists that the 23-year-old gives all it takes but is only a victim of the depth in the defensive department.

“He was training [on Friday] - and training well - but the problem sometimes is, when the team are winning and you already have, in this case, four players in this position, it’s not easy for everyone in these times,” Benitez said during his Everton pre-match briefing.

“With five games left maybe he will have a chance. We will see. He’s training well.”

Ahead of Newcastle's clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday evening - and with their stay in the top-flight for another season confirmed - the former Chelsea and Liverpool gaffer is willing to ring the changes, with the former Anderlecht defender expected to be handed his 10th league appearance this season.

“Now is maybe the time that some players need to prove themselves.

“So maybe I will make some changes to make sure that some players are given a chance to impress the staff and then think about their future. Some players are playing for their futures.”